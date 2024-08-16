USDM

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.

NameUSDM

RankNo.3574

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply∞

Total Supply152,107,153

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0473995736000812,2025-05-13

Lowest Price0.9680163196906785,2024-08-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIn the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.