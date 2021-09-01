VEMP

vEmpire DDAO is a unique protocol which facilitates Metaverse token staking onto its platform, redistributing profits to its users and its new form of Democratic DAO.Alongside its staking of AXS, MANA, SAND, STARL & Ethereum they also have their play to earn game launching in November 2021.

NameVEMP

RankNo.2436

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,04%

Circulation Supply388 209 751,9191164

Max Supply500 000 000

Total Supply500 000 000

Circulation Rate0.7764%

Issue Date2021-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6579584978828696,2021-11-21

Lowest Price0.000579135950990423,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionvEmpire DDAO is a unique protocol which facilitates Metaverse token staking onto its platform, redistributing profits to its users and its new form of Democratic DAO.Alongside its staking of AXS, MANA, SAND, STARL & Ethereum they also have their play to earn game launching in November 2021.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.