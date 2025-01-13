VON

Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.

NameVON

RankNo.981

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply249,406,066,278

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2494%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000941194040872492,2025-03-02

Lowest Price0.000004946453995299,2025-01-13

Public BlockchainBSC

