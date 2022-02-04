WALLET

Ambire Wallet is the Web3 wallet that makes self-custody easy and secure. It is the first hybrid Account abstraction wallet to support Basic (EOA) and Smart accounts, improving security and user experience.

RankNo.1086

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply711,163,161.1029674

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply711,163,161.1029674

Circulation Rate0.7111%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20064258285841255,2022-02-04

Lowest Price0.000638616003044836,2024-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

