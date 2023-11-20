WIF

dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

NameWIF

RankNo.73

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)40.29%

Circulation Supply998,840,646.035826

Max Supply0

Total Supply998,840,646.035826

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.8499674634069185,2024-03-31

Lowest Price0.000023439977993792,2023-11-20

Public BlockchainSOL

Introductiondogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.