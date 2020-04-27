XPR

XPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.

NameXPR

RankNo.363

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply27 652 157 678,0299

Max Supply0

Total Supply30 522 551 482,7395

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.100692277415,2020-04-27

Lowest Price0.000550770122659095,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainPROTO

XPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.

