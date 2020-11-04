XVS

Venus (XVS) is a lending and stable asset issuance platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

NameXVS

RankNo.353

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)27.21%

Circulation Supply16,605,540.92141569

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High147.01730156,2021-05-10

Lowest Price2.07012692,2020-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionVenus (XVS) is a lending and stable asset issuance platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.