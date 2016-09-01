FIRO

Firo, launched in 2016 as Zcoin, is a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency that focuses on being private digital cash. Known for pioneering zero-knowledge proofs in cryptocurrency, Firo has designed and implemented several groundbreaking privacy protocols, including Zerocoin, Sigma, Lelantus, and its latest advancement, Lelantus Spark. Lelantus Spark represents the culmination of years of research and development. Built entirely by Firo from the ground up, Spark hides the sender, receiver, transaction amount and can even be adapted to hide asset types. Its simple, modular architecture allows for easier security audits and future upgrades. Firo is expanding its use case with Spark Assets that allow users to create their own privacy preserving tokens in the Firo ecosystem. As an open-source, community-driven project, Firo continues to innovate scalable, trustless privacy protocols that inspire others in the industry while upholding user autonomy and confidentiality.

Pangalan ng CryptoFIRO

RanggoNo.701

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)2.35%

Circulation Supply18,104,882.04439815

Max Supply21,400,000

Kabuuang Supply18,104,882.04439815

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.846%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu2016-09-01 00:00:00

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Pinakamababang Presyo0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Pampublikong BlockchainXZC

Sektor

Social Media

