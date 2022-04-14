FARTBOY

Launched on January 5th, FARTBOY was rugged by its original developer, but the resilient CoinsKid community took over, revived the project, and transformed it into a symbol of organic growth and community-driven strength. The project draws inspiration from Fartboy, the hilarious and popular children’s book series by Adam Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million books sold.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFARTBOY

Offre maximale999,440,457.98

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation0

Prix d'émission--

Rechercher
Favoris
FARTBOY/USDT
Fartboy
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FARTBOY)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Ligne 1
Service client en ligne
Loading...