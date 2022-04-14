MEMHASH

#Memhash combines the simplicity of gaming with the technical sophistication of blockchain. Built on the concept of simulated mining, it leverages the same Hashcash mechanism as Bitcoin to provide rewards when users run the mini-app on their devices. The game offers a simple user-friendly interface with a single button, enabling players to immediately start earning visible rewards.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieMEMHASH

Offre maximale1,250,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation0

Prix d'émission--