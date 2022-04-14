QUAI

Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieQUAI

Offre maximale3,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--

Rechercher
Favoris
QUAI/USDT
QUAI
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (QUAI)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Ligne 1
Service client en ligne
Loading...