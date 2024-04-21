2MOON

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

Nom de la cryptomonnaie2MOON

ClassementNo.3202

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation63,466,533,600

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale100,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.6346%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000148890258246466,2024-04-21

Prix le plus bas0.000000844886070734,2025-12-31

Blockchain publiqueBSC

