CHZ

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCHZ

ClassementNo.99

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.88%

Offre en circulation10,206,049,503

Offre maximale∞

Offre totale10,206,049,503

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2019-07-02 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.89147509,2021-03-13

Prix le plus bas0.0040007649349,2019-09-27

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

