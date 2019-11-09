COTI

COTI is a fast, lightweight privacy layer for Web3, utilizing the advanced cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits. COTI aims to offer the most sophisticated and compliant solution for data protection on public blockchains and seeks to enable new use cases, including confidential transactions, Artificial Intelligence, DeFi, decentralized identification, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCOTI

ClassementNo.408

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.22%

Offre en circulation2,584,035,879.97208

Offre maximale4,910,000,000

Offre totale2,584,048,668.3861103

Taux de circulation0.5262%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.6825694816832438,2021-10-31

Prix le plus bas0.00622556408704,2019-11-09

Blockchain publiqueETH

