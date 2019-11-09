COTI
COTI is a fast, lightweight privacy layer for Web3, utilizing the advanced cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits. COTI aims to offer the most sophisticated and compliant solution for data protection on public blockchains and seeks to enable new use cases, including confidential transactions, Artificial Intelligence, DeFi, decentralized identification, and more.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCOTI
ClassementNo.408
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.22%
Offre en circulation2,584,035,879.97208
Offre maximale4,910,000,000
Offre totale2,584,048,668.3861103
Taux de circulation0.5262%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.6825694816832438,2021-10-31
Prix le plus bas0.00622556408704,2019-11-09
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
