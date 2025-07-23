ESPORTS
Yooldo is a multi-chain Web3 gaming platform, which makes it simpler to onboard as a result of a CEX-like interface but enables actual digital ownership by means of NFT and token-based assets. Supported by Consensys, Linea, and different leading partners, Yooldo's multi-game universe, fueled by the ESPORTS token. Constantly experimenting to seek out viable Web3 gaming fashions, Yooldo additionally develops complementary service offerings to complement the Web3 ecosystem. Friction-free Level 2 and bridge integrations make it doable to execute lightning-fast, cost-effective gameplay between Etherium, Linea, BNB Chain and more. Ever since 2021, the Yooldo team impressed the market with dedication and know-how, evident through various initiatives and continued deliveries. On high of greater than a decade's hackathon wins, Yooldo rewrites the GameFi playbook to Web2 and Web3 neophytes and aficionados equally.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieESPORTS
ClassementNo.252
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)66.84%
Offre en circulation270,752,165.99999917
Offre maximale900,000,000
Offre totale899,999,999.9999992
Taux de circulation0.3008%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.5650234137564828,2026-01-04
Prix le plus bas0.05189790997151288,2025-07-23
Blockchain publiqueBSC
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
