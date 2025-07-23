ESPORTS

Yooldo is a multi-chain Web3 gaming platform, which makes it simpler to onboard as a result of a CEX-like interface but enables actual digital ownership by means of NFT and token-based assets. Supported by Consensys, Linea, and different leading partners, Yooldo's multi-game universe, fueled by the ESPORTS token. Constantly experimenting to seek out viable Web3 gaming fashions, Yooldo additionally develops complementary service offerings to complement the Web3 ecosystem. Friction-free Level 2 and bridge integrations make it doable to execute lightning-fast, cost-effective gameplay between Etherium, Linea, BNB Chain and more. Ever since 2021, the Yooldo team impressed the market with dedication and know-how, evident through various initiatives and continued deliveries. On high of greater than a decade's hackathon wins, Yooldo rewrites the GameFi playbook to Web2 and Web3 neophytes and aficionados equally.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieESPORTS

ClassementNo.252

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)66.84%

Offre en circulation270,752,165.99999917

Offre maximale900,000,000

Offre totale899,999,999.9999992

Taux de circulation0.3008%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.5650234137564828,2026-01-04

Prix le plus bas0.05189790997151288,2025-07-23

Blockchain publiqueBSC

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
