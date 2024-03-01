FACT

Factor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFACT

ClassementNo.2148

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.38%

Offre en circulation1,134,481.25980954

Offre maximale0

Offre totale1,134,481.25980954

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique110.14399679956479,2024-03-01

Prix le plus bas0.7166991772637918,2026-01-07

Blockchain publiqueFACT

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

