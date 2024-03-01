FACT

Factor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFACT

ClassementNo.2148

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.38%

Offre en circulation1,134,481.25980954

Offre maximale0

Offre totale1,134,481.25980954

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique110.14399679956479,2024-03-01

Prix le plus bas0.7166991772637918,2026-01-07

Blockchain publiqueFACT

IntroductionFactor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

CEXDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
2025 Recap
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
FACT/USDT
Factor
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FACT)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
FACT/USDT
--
--
‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FACT)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Loading...