Firo, launched in 2016 as Zcoin, is a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency that focuses on being private digital cash. Known for pioneering zero-knowledge proofs in cryptocurrency, Firo has designed and implemented several groundbreaking privacy protocols, including Zerocoin, Sigma, Lelantus, and its latest advancement, Lelantus Spark. Lelantus Spark represents the culmination of years of research and development. Built entirely by Firo from the ground up, Spark hides the sender, receiver, transaction amount and can even be adapted to hide asset types. Its simple, modular architecture allows for easier security audits and future upgrades. Firo is expanding its use case with Spark Assets that allow users to create their own privacy preserving tokens in the Firo ecosystem. As an open-source, community-driven project, Firo continues to innovate scalable, trustless privacy protocols that inspire others in the industry while upholding user autonomy and confidentiality.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFIRO

ClassementNo.741

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.36%

Offre en circulation18,126,513.29439815

Offre maximale21,400,000

Offre totale18,126,513.29439815

Taux de circulation0.847%

Date d'émission2016-09-01 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Prix le plus bas0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Blockchain publiqueXZC

