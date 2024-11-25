HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHAROLD

ClassementNo.1732

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation787,005,431

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale999,993,177.5

Taux de circulation0.787%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Prix le plus bas0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Blockchain publiqueSOL

