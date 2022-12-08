KIBSHI

Kiboshib (KIBSHI) is the first ai-generated meme coin on any blockchain, launched on-chain December 8th, 2022, during the first week of ChatGPT's release. The AI generated Kibshi from the concept of being the child of his mother Kabosu (DOGE) and father Shiba Inu (SHIB). Besides just the name, the ai also suggested a logo design, which was then fed into Dall-E to create the cute and iconic Kibshi logo. ‘Kibo’ is Japanese for hope, and Kibshi represents the hope of a better future where AI is omnipresent.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieKIBSHI

ClassementNo.1145

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation1,000,000,000,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000047560242401813,2024-11-19

Prix le plus bas0.000000002587915911,2022-12-08

Blockchain publiqueETH

