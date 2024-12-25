MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieMOCA

ClassementNo.289

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.28%

Offre en circulation3,952,692,403.1825

Offre maximale8,888,888,888

Offre totale8,888,888,888

Taux de circulation0.4446%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Prix le plus bas0.018420185590407128,2025-12-18

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

