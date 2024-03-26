NXRA

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNXRA

ClassementNo.1305

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation1,045,985,540.6158315

Offre maximale2,000,000,000

Offre totale1,146,856,393.9922845

Taux de circulation0.5229%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.28821044968834403,2024-03-26

Prix le plus bas0.004613684954188836,2025-12-18

Blockchain publiqueETH

