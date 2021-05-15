RACA

RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRACA

ClassementNo.1043

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation411,670,371,068.18915

Offre maximale500,000,000,000

Offre totale415,670,371,068.18945

Taux de circulation0.8233%

Date d'émission2021-05-15 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.011886580571279176,2021-11-14

Prix le plus bas0.00002158993094823,2025-12-24

Blockchain publiqueBSC

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

