RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieRC
ClassementNo.2188
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%
Offre en circulation206,354,380
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.2063%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Prix le plus bas0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Blockchain publiqueLAVA
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
