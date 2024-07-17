RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRC

ClassementNo.2188

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%

Offre en circulation206,354,380

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.2063%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Prix le plus bas0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Blockchain publiqueLAVA

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

