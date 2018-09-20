TPT
TPT, or TokenPocket Token, is the utility token of the TokenPocket ecosystem (referred to as the TP ecosystem). TPT can be used in various scenarios as a payment method and proof of membership benefits, serving as a connective thread throughout the TP ecosystem, with its rights and applications continuously expanding. TPT is a fully circulating token with a long-term deflationary model. Starting from July 1, 2025, the TokenPocket Foundation plans to implement a biannual buyback and burn program for TPT, aiming to reduce its total supply from 3.466 billion to 1 billion tokens.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieTPT
ClassementNo.507
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation3,466,457,400
Offre maximale5,900,000,000
Offre totale3,466,457,400
Taux de circulation0.5875%
Date d'émission2018-09-20 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique38.496105725255674,2021-12-15
Prix le plus bas0.00079179,2021-01-17
Blockchain publiqueHT
IntroductionTPT, or TokenPocket Token, is the utility token of the TokenPocket ecosystem (referred to as the TP ecosystem). TPT can be used in various scenarios as a payment method and proof of membership benefits, serving as a connective thread throughout the TP ecosystem, with its rights and applications continuously expanding. TPT is a fully circulating token with a long-term deflationary model. Starting from July 1, 2025, the TokenPocket Foundation plans to implement a biannual buyback and burn program for TPT, aiming to reduce its total supply from 3.466 billion to 1 billion tokens.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.