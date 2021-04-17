VET

Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVET

ClassementNo.65

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0003%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.03%

Offre en circulation85,985,041,177

Offre maximale86,712,634,466

Offre totale85,985,041,177

Taux de circulation0.9916%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.27821609,2021-04-17

Prix le plus bas0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueVET

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

