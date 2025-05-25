WACME

The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWACME

ClassementNo.8929

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation36,366,745.04539023

Offre maximale500,000,000

Offre totale36,366,745.04539023

Taux de circulation0.0727%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.5910658165701004,2025-05-28

Prix le plus bas0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25

Blockchain publiqueETH

