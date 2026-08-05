Catecoin to Angolan Kwanza Conversion Table
CATE to AOA Conversion Table
AOA to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE13.51 AOA
- 5 CATE67.54 AOA
- 10 CATE135.08 AOA
- 50 CATE675.41 AOA
- 100 CATE1,350.81 AOA
- 1,000 CATE13,508.11 AOA
- 5,000 CATE67,540.55 AOA
- 10,000 CATE135,081.09 AOA
- 1 AOA0.07402 CATE
- 5 AOA0.3701 CATE
- 10 AOA0.7402 CATE
- 50 AOA3.701 CATE
- 100 AOA7.402 CATE
- 1,000 AOA74.029 CATE
- 5,000 AOA370.1 CATE
- 10,000 AOA740.2 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at Kz 13.51 AOA , reflecting a -11.19% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Kz417.99M with a fully diluted market capitalization of Kz0.00 AOA. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0.00 AOA
Circulation Supply
417.99M
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 AOA
Market Cap
-11.19%
Price Change (1D)
Kz 0.020709
24H High
Kz 0.013
24H Low
The CATE to AOA trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against AOA. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to AOA Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 13.51 AOA | 1 AOA = 0.07402 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to AOA is 13.51 AOA.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 67.54 AOA and 10 CATE is valued at 135.08 AOA.
1 AOA can be traded for 0.07402 CATE.
50 AOA can be converted to 3.701 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to AOA has changed by +176.73% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -11.19%, reaching a high of 19.03 AOA and a low of 11.95 AOA.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 1.38 AOA, which represents a +880.00% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 12.13 AOA, resulting in a +880.00% change in its value.
CATE to AOA Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 11.95 AOA and 19.03 AOA, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 3.19 AOA to a high of 79.01 AOA. You can view detailed CATE to AOA price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Kz 18.37
|Kz 73.51
|Kz 73.51
|Kz 73.51
|Low
|Kz 9.18
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Kz 0
|Average
|Kz 9.18
|Kz 9.18
|Kz 9.18
|Kz 9.18
|Volatility
|+43.71%
|+1,635.16%
|+5,631.93%
|+5,631.93%
|Change
|-18.03%
|+186.48%
|+863.73%
|+863.73%
Catecoin Price Forecast in AOA for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to AOA forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately Kz14.18, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around Kz16.42 AOA, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
Angolan Kwanza Overview
CATE to AOA Market Statistics
964,500,000
SOL
Current CATE to AOA Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is Kz 13.5081094324324323, with a 11.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to AOA conversion rate is Kz 13.5081094324324323 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
The Angolan Kwanza is the official currency of Angola, a country located in Southern Africa. It is regulated and issued by the National Bank of Angola, the nation's central banking institution. The Kwanza is a key component of the Angolan economy, used in everyday transactions ranging from market purchases to larger scale business transactions. It plays a significant role in the country's economic life, symbolizing the nation's economic sovereignty.
The Kwanza, which is divided into smaller units called centimos, is used in all aspects of the Angolan economy. It is used for wage payments, pricing goods and services, and accounting. It is also used in the financial sector for loans, savings, and investments. The availability and circulation of the Kwanza affect the overall economic activities in the country.
The value of the Angolan Kwanza is determined by the foreign exchange market. Like other fiat currencies, its value is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, but by the economic stability and creditworthiness of the country. This makes the Kwanza susceptible to fluctuations in the international currency market, which can be influenced by a range of factors including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and international trade.
The Angolan Kwanza is also used in the country's international trade transactions. However, it's worth noting that the US dollar and other major currencies are also widely used for this purpose due to their global acceptance and stability. This is a common practice in many countries that have less internationally recognized currencies.
In recent years, the Angolan government has implemented several monetary policies to stabilize the Kwanza and foster economic growth. These policies have been focused on controlling inflation, managing the country's foreign exchange reserves, and promoting economic stability. However, these measures have also led to challenges, as the country has to balance between maintaining a steady Kwanza and ensuring its economy remains competitive in the global market.
In conclusion, the Angolan Kwanza, as the country's official currency, plays a pivotal role in the economic activities of the country. Its value is influenced by various factors including the country's economic performance, international trade, and the global foreign exchange market. Despite the challenges, the Angolan government continues to strive for a steady and resilient economy, with the Kwanza at its heart.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0.01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0.01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with AOA in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit AOA
Fund your account with AOA using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited AOA.
More Cryptocurrencies to Explore
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
JMDT
JMDT
0.00%
Squid
QUID
-1.30%
Stupid Faces
UPID
-26.71%
2u2
2U2
-8.26%
GPU
GPUBSC
-2.92%
Top Gainers
Today's top crypto pumps
Heima
HEI
+76.49%
TOFU Story
TOFU
+48.96%
Bless
BLESS
+36.82%
Cash Cat
CASHCAT
+21.96%
Synapse
SYN
+13.96%
CATE and AOA in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catecoin (CATE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0147
- 7-Day Change: +176.73%
- 30-Day Trend: +880.00%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to AOA, the USD price of CATE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATE Price] [CATE to USD]
Angolan Kwanza (AOA) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (AOA/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger AOA means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATE.
- A weaker AOA means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with AOA on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to AOA Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and Angolan Kwanza (AOA) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to AOA rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and AOA-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. AOA Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence AOA's strength. When AOA weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to AOA.
Convert CATE to AOA Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to AOA converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to AOA exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to AOA exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to AOA using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to AOA rate change so frequently?
CATE to AOA rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and Angolan Kwanza are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to AOA rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to AOA rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to AOA rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to AOA or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to AOA conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against AOA over time?
You can understand the CATE against AOA price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to AOA rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken AOA, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to AOA exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to AOA rate.
Can I compare the CATE to AOA rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to AOA rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to AOA rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to AOA conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but AOA markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to AOA price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the Angolan Kwanza?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to AOA and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your AOA into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to AOA a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to AOA can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to AOA rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen AOA against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to AOA rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Discover More Catecoin to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to AOA Conversions
Other Popular Crypto to Fiat Conversions
Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Catecoin.
Join millions of users and buy Catecoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.