Catecoin to Indian Rupee Conversion Table
CATE to INR Conversion Table
INR to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE1,52 INR
- 5 CATE7,59 INR
- 10 CATE15,17 INR
- 50 CATE75,85 INR
- 100 CATE151,7 INR
- 1.000 CATE1.517,05 INR
- 5.000 CATE7.585,25 INR
- 10.000 CATE15.170,5 INR
- 1 INR0,6591 CATE
- 5 INR3,295 CATE
- 10 INR6,591 CATE
- 50 INR32,95 CATE
- 100 INR65,91 CATE
- 1.000 INR659,1 CATE
- 5.000 INR3.295 CATE
- 10.000 INR6.591 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at ₹ 1,52 INR , reflecting a -2,76% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₹42,80M with a fully diluted market capitalization of ₹0,00 INR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0,00 INR
Circulation Supply
42,80M
24-Hour Trading Volume
0,00 INR
Market Cap
-2,76%
Price Change (1D)
₹ 0,020709
24H High
₹ 0,013
24H Low
The CATE to INR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against INR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to INR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 1,52 INR | 1 INR = 0,6591 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to INR is 1,52 INR.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 7,59 INR and 10 CATE is valued at 15,17 INR.
1 INR can be traded for 0,6591 CATE.
50 INR can be converted to 32,95 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to INR has changed by +220,74% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2,76%, reaching a high of 19.519.465.918.918.92 INR and a low of 12.253.274.274.274.274 INR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 124.135.093.993.994 INR, which represents a +985,20% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 13.929.145.171.171.172 INR, resulting in a +985,20% change in its value.
CATE to INR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 12.253.274.274.274.274 INR and 19.519.465.918.918.92 INR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 32.697.391.121.121.116 INR to a high of 8.104.032.837.137.137 INR. You can view detailed CATE to INR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₹ 1,88
|₹ 7,54
|₹ 7,54
|₹ 7,54
|Low
|₹ 0,94
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|₹ 0
|Average
|₹ 0,94
|₹ 0,94
|₹ 0,94
|₹ 0,94
|Volatility
|+43,71%
|+1.635,16%
|+5.631,93%
|+5.631,93%
|Change
|-15,92%
|+193,84%
|+888,47%
|+888,47%
Catecoin Price Forecast in INR for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to INR forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately ₹1,59, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around ₹1,84 INR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
Indian Rupee Overview
CATE to INR Market Statistics
964.500.000
SOL
Current CATE to INR Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is ₹ 1,5342984510510509541, with a 1,66% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to INR conversion rate is ₹ 1,5342984510510509541 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
The Indian Rupee is the official currency of India, a country with a population of over 1.3 billion people. It is issued and controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central banking institution. As a fiat currency, the Indian Rupee has no intrinsic value; its worth is derived from the trust and confidence people place in the government's ability to maintain its value.
In everyday economic life, the Indian Rupee plays a crucial role as it is the medium of exchange for goods and services within the country. It is used in all sectors of the Indian economy, from small-scale local markets to large-scale industrial transactions. It is also used in the financial markets for investment and savings purposes.
The Indian Rupee is denominated in a range of values, from small coins to large banknotes, making it accessible and practical for all types of transactions. The currency is symbolised by the sign "₹". The rupee's denominations are designed to cater to various levels of the economy, from micro-transactions in rural areas to significant investments in urban centres.
The value of the Indian Rupee, like other fiat currencies, is influenced by various factors, including inflation, economic growth, government debt, and the country's political stability. It also fluctuates in relation to other world currencies, which affects India's international trade and economic relations.
In the global financial landscape, the Indian Rupee plays a significant role due to India's position as one of the world's largest economies. It is traded on foreign exchange markets and is part of the basket of currencies that international financial institutions use to calculate the value of special drawing rights (a type of international money).
In conclusion, the Indian Rupee is an essential component of the Indian economy and plays a significant role in the global financial system. Its value and stability are of paramount importance to the economic wellbeing of India and its trading partners.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0,01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0,01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with INR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit INR
Fund your account with INR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited INR.
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CATE and INR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catecoin (CATE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0,016095
- 7-Day Change: +220,74%
- 30-Day Trend: +985,20%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to INR, the USD price of CATE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATE Price] [CATE to USD]
Indian Rupee (INR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (INR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger INR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATE.
- A weaker INR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with INR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to INR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and Indian Rupee (INR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to INR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and INR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. INR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence INR's strength. When INR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to INR.
Convert CATE to INR Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to INR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to INR exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to INR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to INR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to INR rate change so frequently?
CATE to INR rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and Indian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to INR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to INR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to INR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to INR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to INR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against INR over time?
You can understand the CATE against INR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to INR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken INR, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to INR exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to INR rate.
Can I compare the CATE to INR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to INR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to INR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to INR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but INR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to INR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the Indian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to INR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your INR into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to INR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to INR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to INR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen INR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to INR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Catecoin.
Join millions of users and buy Catecoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
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