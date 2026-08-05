Catecoin to Ugandan Shilling Conversion Table
CATE to UGX Conversion Table
UGX to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE60,34 UGX
- 5 CATE301,69 UGX
- 10 CATE603,38 UGX
- 50 CATE3 016,92 UGX
- 100 CATE6 033,85 UGX
- 1 000 CATE60 338,47 UGX
- 5 000 CATE301 692,37 UGX
- 10 000 CATE603 384,74 UGX
- 1 UGX0,01657 CATE
- 5 UGX0,08286 CATE
- 10 UGX0,1657 CATE
- 50 UGX0,8286 CATE
- 100 UGX1,657 CATE
- 1 000 UGX16,57 CATE
- 5 000 UGX82,86 CATE
- 10 000 UGX165,7 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at USh 60,34 UGX , reflecting a -2,16% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at USh1,69B with a fully diluted market capitalization of USh0,00 UGX. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0,00 UGX
Circulation Supply
1,69B
24-Hour Trading Volume
0,00 UGX
Market Cap
-2,16%
Price Change (1D)
USh 0,020709
24H High
USh 0,013
24H Low
The CATE to UGX trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against UGX. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to UGX Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 60,34 UGX | 1 UGX = 0,01657 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to UGX is 60,34 UGX.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 301,69 UGX and 10 CATE is valued at 603,38 UGX.
1 UGX can be traded for 0,01657 CATE.
50 UGX can be converted to 0,8286 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to UGX has changed by +228,92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2,16%, reaching a high of 7 716 126 114 425 812 UGX and a low of 4 843 770 316 651 483 UGX.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 5 972 741 398 147 945 UGX, which represents a +972,73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 5 436 573 283 866 292 UGX, resulting in a +972,73% change in its value.
CATE to UGX Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 4 843 770 316 651 483 UGX and 7 716 126 114 425 812 UGX, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 12 925 414 791 126 152 UGX to a high of 32 035 579 081 182 916 UGX. You can view detailed CATE to UGX price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|USh 74,51
|USh 298,07
|USh 298,07
|USh 298,07
|Low
|USh 37,25
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|Average
|USh 37,25
|USh 37,25
|USh 37,25
|USh 37,25
|Volatility
|+44,30%
|+1 527,11%
|+5 631,93%
|+5 631,93%
|Change
|-6,70%
|+200,46%
|+982,27%
|+982,27%
Catecoin Price Forecast in UGX for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to UGX forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately USh63,36, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around USh73,34 UGX, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
Ugandan Shilling Overview
CATE to UGX Market Statistics
964 500 000
SOL
Current CATE to UGX Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is USh 59,9546985886454006443, with a 2,79% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to UGX conversion rate is USh 59,9546985886454006443 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
The Ugandan Shilling (UGX), first introduced to the East African nation in 1966, stands as the official currency of Uganda and serves as a potent representation of the country's economic resilience and aspirations for growth. Often abbreviated as UGX and symbolized by USh, the Ugandan Shilling was established in the wake of Uganda’s independence, replacing the East African Shilling. This marked a significant milestone in the nation's economic journey, symbolizing a break from its colonial past and a commitment to forging an independent economic path.
In daily life, the Ugandan Shilling permeates every aspect of financial transactions. It supports critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, acting as the primary medium of exchange. From paying wages and setting prices for goods and services to facilitating investment, the Shilling is integral to the Ugandan economy. Additionally, its role extends to the international stage, where its value significantly impacts Uganda’s exports like coffee, tea, and gold. A steady Shilling is crucial for maintaining competitive export prices and managing the import of essential goods.
The Bank of Uganda manages the Ugandan Shilling, and its policies play a significant role in shaping the country's financial landscape. Over the years, the Shilling has faced various economic challenges, including inflation and currency volatility. In response, the central bank's monetary policies aim to stabilize the Shilling, control inflation, and foster an environment conducive to economic growth and stability.
In terms of design and symbolism, the Ugandan Shilling is a vivid reflection of the country's rich cultural heritage, diverse natural resources, and abundant wildlife. Banknotes and coins feature images of notable Ugandan figures, local flora and fauna, and key economic activities, narrating Uganda's history, celebrating its cultural diversity, and showcasing its natural beauty. This design approach serves a dual purpose - it's not just utilitarian but also instills a sense of national identity and pride among Ugandans.
Remittances from Ugandans working abroad, especially in the Middle East, Europe, and North America, are a significant source of foreign income. These remittances, when converted into Shillings, support many families and contribute to the national economy, providing a vital buffer against economic challenges.
Interestingly, the Ugandan Shilling also finds mention in the world of cryptocurrencies. MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to UGX, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This provides an intriguing glimpse into the Shilling's role in the evolving global digital economy.
In conclusion, the Ugandan Shilling, as the official currency of Uganda, plays a critical role in the nation's economic journey. From symbolizing the country's independence to serving as a crucial medium of exchange, the Shilling is central to Uganda's economic resilience and growth aspirations.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0,01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0,01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with UGX in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit UGX
Fund your account with UGX using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited UGX.
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CATE and UGX in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catecoin (CATE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0,016194
- 7-Day Change: +228,92%
- 30-Day Trend: +972,73%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to UGX, the USD price of CATE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATE Price] [CATE to USD]
Ugandan Shilling (UGX) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (UGX/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger UGX means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATE.
- A weaker UGX means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with UGX on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to UGX Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and Ugandan Shilling (UGX) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to UGX rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and UGX-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. UGX Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence UGX's strength. When UGX weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to UGX.
Convert CATE to UGX Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to UGX converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to UGX exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to UGX exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to UGX using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to UGX rate change so frequently?
CATE to UGX rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and Ugandan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to UGX rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to UGX rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to UGX rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to UGX or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to UGX conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against UGX over time?
You can understand the CATE against UGX price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to UGX rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken UGX, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to UGX exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to UGX rate.
Can I compare the CATE to UGX rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to UGX rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to UGX rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to UGX conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but UGX markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to UGX price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the Ugandan Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to UGX and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your UGX into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to UGX a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to UGX can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to UGX rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen UGX against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to UGX rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Catecoin.
Join millions of users and buy Catecoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.