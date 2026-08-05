Catecoin to United States Dollar Conversion Table
CATE to USD Conversion Table
USD to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE0.016109 USD
- 5 CATE0.080544 USD
- 10 CATE0.161089 USD
- 50 CATE0.805444 USD
- 100 CATE1.61 USD
- 1,000 CATE16.11 USD
- 5,000 CATE80.54 USD
- 10,000 CATE161.09 USD
- 1 USD62.077 CATE
- 5 USD310.3 CATE
- 10 USD620.7 CATE
- 50 USD3,103 CATE
- 100 USD6,207 CATE
- 1,000 USD62,077 CATE
- 5,000 USD310,387 CATE
- 10,000 USD620,775 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at $ 0.016109 USD , reflecting a -2.79% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $454.70K with a fully diluted market capitalization of $0.00 USD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0.00 USD
Circulation Supply
454.70K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 USD
Market Cap
-2.79%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.020709
24H High
$ 0.013
24H Low
The CATE to USD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against USD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to USD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 0.016109 USD | 1 USD = 62.077 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to USD is 0.016109 USD.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 0.080544 USD and 10 CATE is valued at 0.161089 USD.
1 USD can be traded for 62.077 CATE.
50 USD can be converted to 3,103 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to USD has changed by +228.92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.79%, reaching a high of 0.020732 USD and a low of 0.013014 USD.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 0.00150167 USD, which represents a +972.73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 0.014607 USD, resulting in a +972.73% change in its value.
CATE to USD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 0.013014 USD and 0.020732 USD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00347285 USD to a high of 0.086075 USD. You can view detailed CATE to USD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.08
|$ 0.08
|$ 0.08
|Low
|$ 0.01
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Average
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|Volatility
|+44.30%
|+1,527.11%
|+5,631.93%
|+5,631.93%
|Change
|-6.70%
|+200.46%
|+982.27%
|+982.27%
Catecoin Price Forecast in USD for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to USD forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately $0.016914, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around $0.01958 USD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
United States Dollar Overview
CATE to USD Market Statistics
964,500,000
SOL
Current CATE to USD Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is $ 0.0161088808577521055228, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0161088808577521055228 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
The United States Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America and its territories. Established by the Coinage Act of 1792, it is the most widely used currency in international transactions and is considered one of the world's primary reserve currencies. The USD is managed by the Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States.
The USD plays a significant role in the global economy due to its status as a reserve currency. Central banks and financial institutions around the world hold the dollar in their foreign exchange reserves to settle international transactions. This role has given the USD a significant influence on global commodities markets, where it is often used as the standard pricing currency for various commodities including oil, gold, and other precious metals.
In everyday economic life within the United States, the USD is used for all forms of transactions—be it in cash, check, or electronic transfers. The currency is issued in a range of denominations, including coins and banknotes. The physical notes and coins are produced by the United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, respectively.
The USD is also a common currency in the digital economy. It is the most traded currency in the foreign exchange market, making up around 88% of all currency transactions. This prominence extends to the world of cryptocurrencies, where many digital assets are traded against the USD, and some steadycoins are tied to it.
It's important to note that while the USD is a steady and globally recognized currency, it is not immune to fluctuations in value. These changes can be influenced by numerous factors, such as inflation, interest rates, political stability, and economic performance. However, the USD's status as a reserve currency often provides a degree of insulation against these fluctuations.
In conclusion, the USD is more than just the national currency of the United States. It is a key player in the global financial system, influencing international trade, commodities pricing, and even the digital economy. It is a symbol of economic stability and strength, often serving as a benchmark against which other currencies are measured.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0.01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0.01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with USD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit USD
Fund your account with USD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited USD.
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CATE and USD Market Relevance: Overview and Insights
US Dollar (USD) vs Other Fiat: Market Snapshot
Top 3 USD Pairs Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (USD/GBP): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
- Current Rate (USD/EUR): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
- Current Rate (USD/RUB): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
What You Should Know About USD
- USD is the most dominant fiat for crypto related purchases and payments.
- USD remains the global benchmark currency.
- Market movements in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, RUB/USD, and others directly reflect USD’s strength.
Why Do USD Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Federal Reserve Policy: Interest rate changes in the U.S. strongly influence global capital flows.
- Inflation Data: Lower U.S. inflation boosts USD’s purchasing power worldwide.
- Economic Indicators: U.S. GDP, unemployment figures, and trade balances shape global investor confidence.
- Global Sentiment: Events like geopolitical tensions, commodity price swings, or policy announcements can strengthen or weaken the USD against other fiats.
Why This Matters for Crypto
Since most cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, are priced in USD, shifts in USD vs other fiats directly impact conversion rates for international traders.
- A stronger USD means foreign buyers need to spend more of their local currency to purchase CATE.
- A weaker USD makes CATE relatively cheaper for non-U.S. investors, even if its USD price remains unchanged.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with USD via our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to USD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and United States Dollar (USD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to USD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and USD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. USD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence USD's strength. When USD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to USD.
Convert CATE to USD Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to USD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to USD exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to USD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to USD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to USD rate change so frequently?
CATE to USD rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and United States Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to USD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to USD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to USD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to USD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to USD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against USD over time?
You can understand the CATE against USD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to USD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken USD, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to USD exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to USD rate.
Can I compare the CATE to USD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to USD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to USD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to USD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but USD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to USD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the United States Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to USD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your USD into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to USD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to USD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to USD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen USD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to USD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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