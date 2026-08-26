B-Lucky to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
LUCKY to ILS Conversion Table
ILS to LUCKY Conversion Table
- 1 LUCKY0.00479184 ILS
- 5 LUCKY0.023959 ILS
- 10 LUCKY0.047918 ILS
- 50 LUCKY0.239592 ILS
- 100 LUCKY0.479184 ILS
- 1,000 LUCKY4.79 ILS
- 5,000 LUCKY23.96 ILS
- 10,000 LUCKY47.92 ILS
- 1 ILS208.6 LUCKY
- 5 ILS1,043 LUCKY
- 10 ILS2,086 LUCKY
- 50 ILS10,434 LUCKY
- 100 ILS20,868 LUCKY
- 1,000 ILS208,688 LUCKY
- 5,000 ILS1,043,441 LUCKY
- 10,000 ILS2,086,882 LUCKY
B-Lucky (LUCKY) is currently trading at ₪ 0.00479184 ILS , reflecting a -0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪14.39K with a fully diluted market capitalization of ₪4.79M ILS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated B-Lucky Price page.
2.98B ILS
Circulation Supply
14.39K
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.79M ILS
Market Cap
-0.24%
Price Change (1D)
₪ 0.001616
24H High
₪ 0.001596
24H Low
The LUCKY to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track B-Lucky's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current B-Lucky price.
LUCKY to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LUCKY = 0.00479184 ILS | 1 ILS = 208.6 LUCKY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LUCKY to ILS is 0.00479184 ILS.
Buying 5 LUCKY will cost 0.023959 ILS and 10 LUCKY is valued at 0.047918 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 208.6 LUCKY.
50 ILS can be converted to 10,434 LUCKY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LUCKY to ILS has changed by -10.76% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.24%, reaching a high of 0.00481568 ILS and a low of 0.00475608 ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 LUCKY was 0.00620138 ILS, which represents a -22.73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LUCKY has changed by -0.00116816 ILS, resulting in a -19.60% change in its value.
LUCKY to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, B-Lucky (LUCKY) has fluctuated between 0.00475608 ILS and 0.00481568 ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00467264 ILS to a high of 0.00559346 ILS. You can view detailed LUCKY to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Low
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Average
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|₪ 0
|Volatility
|+1.24%
|+16.92%
|+32.58%
|+225.35%
|Change
|0.00%
|-11.93%
|-22.72%
|-19.59%
B-Lucky Price Forecast in ILS for 2027 and 2030
B-Lucky’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LUCKY to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, B-Lucky could reach approximately ₪0.00503143, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LUCKY may rise to around ₪0.00582451 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our B-Lucky Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
B-Lucky Overview
Israeli New Shekel Overview
LUCKY to ILS Market Statistics
1,000,000,000
BSC
Current LUCKY to ILS Exchange Rate
The live B-Lucky (LUCKY) price today is ₪ 0.0047918367833566708776, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to ILS conversion rate is ₪ 0.0047918367833566708776 per LUCKY.
Discover More B-Lucky on MEXC
The Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is the official currency of the State of Israel, a significant player in the global economy. Introduced to replace the old Shekel due to a period of hyperinflation, the Israeli New Shekel has since stabilized and established itself as a reliable and strong currency. It is used in everyday transactions within the country, from buying groceries to larger scale business transactions.
The Israeli New Shekel is commonly referred to as simply the Shekel in Israel. It is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as agorot. The Bank of Israel, the country's central bank, is responsible for issuing and regulating the Israeli New Shekel. It is also responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and ensuring it serves its role as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.
In addition to its domestic use, the Israeli New Shekel also plays a significant role in international finance. Israel has a diverse and technologically advanced economy, with the Shekel being used in international trade and foreign exchange markets. Despite being a relatively small country, Israel's currency has gained recognition for its stability and strength.
The Israeli New Shekel is also used as a benchmark by other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its stability and strength make it an attractive choice for these countries as they seek to stabilize their own currencies. Moreover, the Shekel's role in the global economy is likely to continue growing as Israel's economy continues to expand and diversify.
In conclusion, the Israeli New Shekel is not just a national currency but also an important player in the global economy. Its role extends beyond Israel's borders, influencing other currencies and contributing to global financial stability. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of Israel's economy, serving as a symbol of the country's economic prowess.
LUCKY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
LUCKY/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LUCKY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where B-Lucky is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LUCKY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore LUCKY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of B-Lucky futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy B-Lucky with ILS in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit ILS
Fund your account with ILS using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy B-Lucky
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for B-Lucky, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited ILS.
More Cryptocurrencies to Explore
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Pistacio
PISTACIO
+214.66%
TermMax
TMX
+20.59%
ShardLegendsClanWars
SLCW
-28.43%
Delta
DELTA
+39.80%
DGrid AI
DGAI
-7.72%
Top Gainers
Today's top crypto pumps
Bitlayer
BTR
+287.22%
TAC
TAC
+69.50%
Ontology Gas
ONG
+64.87%
Bubblemaps
BMT
+49.81%
Bull Coming
牛来
+23.39%
LUCKY and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
B-Lucky (LUCKY) vs USD: Market Comparison
B-Lucky Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001608
- 7-Day Change: -10.76%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.73%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LUCKY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of LUCKY remains the primary market benchmark.
[LUCKY Price] [LUCKY to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of LUCKY.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LUCKY securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LUCKY to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between B-Lucky (LUCKY) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LUCKY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LUCKY to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LUCKY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like B-Lucky, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LUCKY may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert LUCKY to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time LUCKY to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LUCKY to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The LUCKY to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LUCKY (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LUCKY to ILS rate change so frequently?
LUCKY to ILS rate changes so frequently because both B-Lucky and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LUCKY to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LUCKY to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LUCKY to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LUCKY to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LUCKY to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LUCKY against ILS over time?
You can understand the LUCKY against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LUCKY to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if LUCKY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LUCKY to ILS exchange rate?
B-Lucky halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LUCKY to ILS rate.
Can I compare the LUCKY to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LUCKY to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LUCKY to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the B-Lucky price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LUCKY to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LUCKY to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences B-Lucky and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both B-Lucky and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LUCKY to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into LUCKY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LUCKY to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LUCKY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LUCKY to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LUCKY to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LUCKY to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Discover More B-Lucky to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ILS Conversions
Other Popular Crypto to Fiat Conversions
Why Buy B-Lucky with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy B-Lucky.
Join millions of users and buy B-Lucky with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.