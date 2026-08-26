B-Lucky to Cambodian Riel Conversion Table
LUCKY to KHR Conversion Table
KHR to LUCKY Conversion Table
- 1 LUCKY6.44 KHR
- 5 LUCKY32.2 KHR
- 10 LUCKY64.39 KHR
- 50 LUCKY321.97 KHR
- 100 LUCKY643.93 KHR
- 1,000 LUCKY6,439.31 KHR
- 5,000 LUCKY32,196.57 KHR
- 10,000 LUCKY64,393.14 KHR
- 1 KHR0.1552 LUCKY
- 5 KHR0.7764 LUCKY
- 10 KHR1.552 LUCKY
- 50 KHR7.764 LUCKY
- 100 KHR15.52 LUCKY
- 1,000 KHR155.2 LUCKY
- 5,000 KHR776.4 LUCKY
- 10,000 KHR1,552 LUCKY
B-Lucky (LUCKY) is currently trading at ៛ 6.44 KHR , reflecting a -0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ៛19.34M with a fully diluted market capitalization of ៛6.44B KHR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated B-Lucky Price page.
4.00T KHR
Circulation Supply
19.34M
24-Hour Trading Volume
6.44B KHR
Market Cap
-0.24%
Price Change (1D)
៛ 0.001616
24H High
៛ 0.001596
24H Low
The LUCKY to KHR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track B-Lucky's fluctuations against KHR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current B-Lucky price.
LUCKY to KHR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LUCKY = 6.44 KHR | 1 KHR = 0.1552 LUCKY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LUCKY to KHR is 6.44 KHR.
Buying 5 LUCKY will cost 32.2 KHR and 10 LUCKY is valued at 64.39 KHR.
1 KHR can be traded for 0.1552 LUCKY.
50 KHR can be converted to 7.764 LUCKY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LUCKY to KHR has changed by -10.76% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.24%, reaching a high of 6.47 KHR and a low of 6.39 KHR.
One month ago, the value of 1 LUCKY was 8.33 KHR, which represents a -22.73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LUCKY has changed by -1.57 KHR, resulting in a -19.60% change in its value.
LUCKY to KHR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, B-Lucky (LUCKY) has fluctuated between 6.39 KHR and 6.47 KHR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 6.28 KHR to a high of 7.52 KHR. You can view detailed LUCKY to KHR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|Low
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|Average
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|៛ 0
|Volatility
|+1.24%
|+16.92%
|+32.58%
|+225.35%
|Change
|0.00%
|-11.93%
|-22.72%
|-19.59%
B-Lucky Price Forecast in KHR for 2027 and 2030
B-Lucky’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LUCKY to KHR forecasts for the coming years:
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, B-Lucky could reach approximately ៛6.76, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LUCKY may rise to around ៛7.83 KHR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our B-Lucky Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
B-Lucky Overview
Cambodian Riel Overview
LUCKY to KHR Market Statistics
1,000,000,000
BSC
Current LUCKY to KHR Exchange Rate
The live B-Lucky (LUCKY) price today is ៛ 6.439313669069813856, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to KHR conversion rate is ៛ 6.439313669069813856 per LUCKY.
Discover More B-Lucky on MEXC
The Cambodian Riel (KHR), which was reintroduced in 1980, serves not only as the official currency of Cambodia but also as a representative emblem of the nation's challenging history and its ongoing journey towards economic resurgence. The currency, often abbreviated as KHR and symbolized by the ៛, symbolizes a significant stride in Cambodia's recovery from years of conflict, including the devastating impact of the Khmer Rouge regime. The reintroduction of the Riel was a strategic move aimed at fostering a sense of normalcy and economic stability in a nation that was striving to rebuild itself from the ruins of war and conflict.
In the everyday life of Cambodians, the Riel plays a vital role. Despite the wide use of the US Dollar, the Riel remains the primary currency for local transactions, especially in rural areas where the majority of the population resides. This dual-currency situation is a unique aspect of the Cambodian economy, with the Riel symbolizing national sovereignty and the US Dollar facilitating international transactions. The Riel is essential for wages, prices, and services, and its significance extends beyond its economic function, symbolizing the resilience and independence of the Cambodian people.
The National Bank of Cambodia, the issuing authority for the Riel, has the challenging responsibility of managing the currency's stability amidst issues like inflation. The central bank's monetary policies aim to stabilize the Riel, a crucial factor in encouraging investment and maintaining the economic confidence of both the local populace and international investors. The stability of the Riel is critical for the domestic economy, particularly given Cambodia's predominantly agrarian nature complemented by sectors such as the garment industry, tourism, and a burgeoning service sector.
The Riel’s value also plays a significant role in international trade. This is particularly true for Cambodia's exports, which include textiles, rice, and rubber. Maintaining a steady Riel is crucial for keeping export prices competitive and attracting foreign investment, thereby playing a fundamental role in the overall health of the Cambodian economy.
Another critical aspect of the Cambodian economy is the remittances from Cambodians working abroad, especially in countries like Thailand and South Korea. These remittances, which are typically converted into Riels upon reaching Cambodia, provide a vital source of income for many families and significantly contribute to the national economy. This flow of funds supports household economies and contributes to the country's financial stability.
Finally, the Cambodian Riel also plays a role in the digital economy. For instance, MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data indicates that one of the most popular Zerebro currency pair is the ZEREBRO to KHR. This suggests that even in the realm of digital currencies, the Riel maintains its significance, underscoring its resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving economic landscapes.
In conclusion, the Cambodian Riel, with its vibrant depiction of the country's cultural and natural heritage, serves as a medium for financial transactions and a reminder of Cambodia's rich history and resilience. Its role in the domestic and international economy is crucial, as it symbolizes national sovereignty, facilitates trade, and supports economic stability. Despite the challenges it faces, the Riel stands as a testament to Cambodia's ongoing journey towards economic resurgence.
LUCKY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
LUCKY/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LUCKY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where B-Lucky is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LUCKY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore LUCKY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of B-Lucky futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy B-Lucky with KHR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit KHR
Fund your account with KHR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy B-Lucky
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for B-Lucky, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited KHR.
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LUCKY and KHR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
B-Lucky (LUCKY) vs USD: Market Comparison
B-Lucky Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001608
- 7-Day Change: -10.76%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.73%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LUCKY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KHR, the USD price of LUCKY remains the primary market benchmark.
[LUCKY Price] [LUCKY to USD]
Cambodian Riel (KHR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KHR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KHR means you will pay less to get the same amount of LUCKY.
- A weaker KHR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LUCKY securely with KHR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LUCKY to KHR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between B-Lucky (LUCKY) and Cambodian Riel (KHR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LUCKY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LUCKY to KHR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KHR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KHR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KHR's strength. When KHR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LUCKY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like B-Lucky, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LUCKY may rise, impacting its conversion to KHR.
Convert LUCKY to KHR Instantly
Use our real-time LUCKY to KHR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LUCKY to KHR exchange rate calculated?
The LUCKY to KHR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LUCKY (often in USD or USDT), converted to KHR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LUCKY to KHR rate change so frequently?
LUCKY to KHR rate changes so frequently because both B-Lucky and Cambodian Riel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LUCKY to KHR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LUCKY to KHR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LUCKY to KHR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LUCKY to KHR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LUCKY to KHR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LUCKY against KHR over time?
You can understand the LUCKY against KHR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LUCKY to KHR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KHR, impacting the conversion rate even if LUCKY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LUCKY to KHR exchange rate?
B-Lucky halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LUCKY to KHR rate.
Can I compare the LUCKY to KHR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LUCKY to KHR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LUCKY to KHR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the B-Lucky price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LUCKY to KHR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KHR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LUCKY to KHR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences B-Lucky and the Cambodian Riel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both B-Lucky and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LUCKY to KHR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KHR into LUCKY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LUCKY to KHR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LUCKY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LUCKY to KHR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LUCKY to KHR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KHR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LUCKY to KHR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy B-Lucky with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy B-Lucky.
Join millions of users and buy B-Lucky with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.