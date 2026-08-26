B-Lucky to Macedonian Denar Conversion Table
LUCKY to MKD Conversion Table
MKD to LUCKY Conversion Table
- 1 LUCKY0.084425 MKD
- 5 LUCKY0.422125 MKD
- 10 LUCKY0.844251 MKD
- 50 LUCKY4.22 MKD
- 100 LUCKY8.44 MKD
- 1,000 LUCKY84.43 MKD
- 5,000 LUCKY422.13 MKD
- 10,000 LUCKY844.25 MKD
- 1 MKD11.84 LUCKY
- 5 MKD59.22 LUCKY
- 10 MKD118.4 LUCKY
- 50 MKD592.2 LUCKY
- 100 MKD1,184 LUCKY
- 1,000 MKD11,844 LUCKY
- 5,000 MKD59,224 LUCKY
- 10,000 MKD118,448 LUCKY
B-Lucky (LUCKY) is currently trading at ден 0.084425 MKD , reflecting a -0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ден253.54K with a fully diluted market capitalization of ден84.43M MKD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated B-Lucky Price page.
52.50B MKD
Circulation Supply
253.54K
24-Hour Trading Volume
84.43M MKD
Market Cap
-0.24%
Price Change (1D)
ден 0.001616
24H High
ден 0.001596
24H Low
The LUCKY to MKD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track B-Lucky's fluctuations against MKD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current B-Lucky price.
LUCKY to MKD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LUCKY = 0.084425 MKD | 1 MKD = 11.84 LUCKY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LUCKY to MKD is 0.084425 MKD.
Buying 5 LUCKY will cost 0.422125 MKD and 10 LUCKY is valued at 0.844251 MKD.
1 MKD can be traded for 11.84 LUCKY.
50 MKD can be converted to 592.2 LUCKY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LUCKY to MKD has changed by -11.93% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.24%, reaching a high of 0.084845 MKD and a low of 0.083795 MKD.
One month ago, the value of 1 LUCKY was 0.109259 MKD, which represents a -22.73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LUCKY has changed by -0.020581 MKD, resulting in a -19.60% change in its value.
LUCKY to MKD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, B-Lucky (LUCKY) has fluctuated between 0.083795 MKD and 0.084845 MKD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.082325 MKD to a high of 0.098548 MKD. You can view detailed LUCKY to MKD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Low
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Average
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Volatility
|+1.24%
|+16.92%
|+32.58%
|+225.35%
|Change
|0.00%
|-11.93%
|-22.72%
|-19.59%
B-Lucky Price Forecast in MKD for 2027 and 2030
B-Lucky’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LUCKY to MKD forecasts for the coming years:
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, B-Lucky could reach approximately ден0.088646, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LUCKY may rise to around ден0.102619 MKD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our B-Lucky Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
B-Lucky Overview
Macedonian Denar Overview
LUCKY to MKD Market Statistics
1,000,000,000
BSC
Current LUCKY to MKD Exchange Rate
The live B-Lucky (LUCKY) price today is ден 0.0844250581716343266, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to MKD conversion rate is ден 0.0844250581716343266 per LUCKY.
Discover More B-Lucky on MEXC
The Macedonian Denar (MKD), first introduced in 1992, is more than just the official currency of North Macedonia. It stands as a testament to the country's evolution from being a Yugoslav republic to an independent nation with hopes for economic growth and stability. The Denar, commonly abbreviated as MKD and symbolized by the sign ден, is a symbol of North Macedonia's journey towards self-governance and economic sovereignty.
In everyday life, the Denar is used for wages, prices of goods and services, and other financial transactions. It is the primary medium of exchange supporting various economic activities, including trade, investment, and everyday financial transactions of individuals and businesses. The diverse sectors of North Macedonia's economy, which include agriculture, textiles, and a burgeoning tourism industry, rely heavily on the Denar. Moreover, the Denar also plays a significant role in international trade, particularly for North Macedonia's exports such as iron, steel, and agricultural products. Hence, maintaining a steady Denar is crucial for competitive export prices and attracting foreign direct investment.
The National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia is the issuing authority of the Denar. This central bank has the responsibility of maintaining the currency's stability through prudent fiscal and monetary policies. These strategies aim to control inflation and foster a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment. The stability of the Denar is also influenced by remittances from the Macedonian diaspora, particularly from Europe and North America. These inflows, when converted into Denars, significantly contribute to the national economy and support the currency's stability.
The design of the Macedonian Denar is a rich tapestry of the country's history, culture, and natural beauty. Banknotes and coins feature images of historical figures, ancient artifacts, and architectural landmarks, reflecting Macedonia's cultural heritage and identity. These designs not only facilitate economic transactions but also serve as a source of national pride and identity.
The introduction of the Denar marked a new era of self-determination for North Macedonia, following the breakup of Yugoslavia. This move was instrumental in establishing a separate and independent monetary policy, symbolizing a new chapter in the country's history. As such, the Denar is much more than a medium of exchange; it is a symbol of national independence and economic aspiration.
In the realm of digital currencies, the Macedonian Denar has found a place in the crypto-to-fiat exchange market. MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to MKD, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This development underscores the increasing integration of traditional financial systems with digital currencies, reflecting the evolving nature of global finance.
In conclusion, the Macedonian Denar plays a pivotal role in the economic landscape of North Macedonia. It is not only a medium of exchange but also a symbol of national pride, economic independence, and a marker of the country's journey towards stability and growth. The Denar's stability and role in the economy, managed by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, are crucial in fostering a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment.
LUCKY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
LUCKY/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LUCKY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where B-Lucky is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LUCKY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore LUCKY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of B-Lucky futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy B-Lucky with MKD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MKD
Fund your account with MKD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy B-Lucky
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for B-Lucky, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MKD.
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LUCKY and MKD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
B-Lucky (LUCKY) vs USD: Market Comparison
B-Lucky Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001608
- 7-Day Change: -11.93%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.73%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LUCKY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MKD, the USD price of LUCKY remains the primary market benchmark.
[LUCKY Price] [LUCKY to USD]
Macedonian Denar (MKD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MKD/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MKD means you will pay less to get the same amount of LUCKY.
- A weaker MKD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LUCKY securely with MKD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LUCKY to MKD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between B-Lucky (LUCKY) and Macedonian Denar (MKD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LUCKY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LUCKY to MKD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MKD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MKD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MKD's strength. When MKD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LUCKY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like B-Lucky, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LUCKY may rise, impacting its conversion to MKD.
Convert LUCKY to MKD Instantly
Use our real-time LUCKY to MKD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LUCKY to MKD exchange rate calculated?
The LUCKY to MKD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LUCKY (often in USD or USDT), converted to MKD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LUCKY to MKD rate change so frequently?
LUCKY to MKD rate changes so frequently because both B-Lucky and Macedonian Denar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LUCKY to MKD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LUCKY to MKD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LUCKY to MKD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LUCKY to MKD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LUCKY to MKD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LUCKY against MKD over time?
You can understand the LUCKY against MKD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LUCKY to MKD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MKD, impacting the conversion rate even if LUCKY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LUCKY to MKD exchange rate?
B-Lucky halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LUCKY to MKD rate.
Can I compare the LUCKY to MKD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LUCKY to MKD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LUCKY to MKD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the B-Lucky price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LUCKY to MKD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MKD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LUCKY to MKD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences B-Lucky and the Macedonian Denar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both B-Lucky and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LUCKY to MKD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MKD into LUCKY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LUCKY to MKD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LUCKY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LUCKY to MKD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LUCKY to MKD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MKD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LUCKY to MKD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy B-Lucky with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy B-Lucky.
Join millions of users and buy B-Lucky with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.