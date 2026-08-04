SUI to United States Dollar Conversion Table
SUI to USD Conversion Table
USD to SUI Conversion Table
- 1 SUI0.691467 USD
- 5 SUI3.46 USD
- 10 SUI6.91 USD
- 50 SUI34.57 USD
- 100 SUI69.15 USD
- 1,000 SUI691.47 USD
- 5,000 SUI3,457.34 USD
- 10,000 SUI6,914.67 USD
- 1 USD1.446 SUI
- 5 USD7.231 SUI
- 10 USD14.46 SUI
- 50 USD72.31 SUI
- 100 USD144.6 SUI
- 1,000 USD1,446 SUI
- 5,000 USD7,231 SUI
- 10,000 USD14,462 SUI
SUI (SUI) is currently trading at $ 0.691467 USD , reflecting a -0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $60.08K with a fully diluted market capitalization of $2.78B USD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SUI Price page.
4.03B USD
Circulation Supply
60.08K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.78B USD
Market Cap
-0.30%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.6994
24H High
$ 0.6871
24H Low
The SUI to USD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SUI's fluctuations against USD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SUI price.
SUI to USD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SUI = 0.691467 USD | 1 USD = 1.446 SUI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SUI to USD is 0.691467 USD.
Buying 5 SUI will cost 3.46 USD and 10 SUI is valued at 6.91 USD.
1 USD can be traded for 1.446 SUI.
50 USD can be converted to 72.31 SUI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SUI to USD has changed by -0.15% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.30%, reaching a high of 0.699974 USD and a low of 0.687664 USD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SUI was 0.755119 USD, which represents a -8.44% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SUI has changed by -0.279829 USD, resulting in a -28.83% change in its value.
SUI to USD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SUI (SUI) has fluctuated between 0.687664 USD and 0.699974 USD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.665045 USD to a high of 0.70708 USD. You can view detailed SUI to USD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.69
|$ 0.7
|$ 0.77
|$ 1.41
|Low
|$ 0.68
|$ 0.66
|$ 0.66
|$ 0.65
|Average
|$ 0.69
|$ 0.68
|$ 0.72
|$ 0.82
|Volatility
|+1.77%
|+6.09%
|+15.02%
|+78.01%
|Change
|-0.43%
|+0.33%
|-8.29%
|-29.22%
SUI Price Forecast in USD for 2027 and 2030
SUI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SUI to USD forecasts for the coming years:
SUI Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, SUI could reach approximately $0.72604, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
SUI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SUI may rise to around $0.840482 USD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SUI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SUI Overview
United States Dollar Overview
SUI to USD Market Statistics
10,000,000,000
SUI
Current SUI to USD Exchange Rate
The live SUI (SUI) price today is $ 0.69086651053864169115, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.69086651053864169115 per SUI.
Discover More SUI on MEXC
The United States Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America and its territories. Established by the Coinage Act of 1792, it is the most widely used currency in international transactions and is considered one of the world's primary reserve currencies. The USD is managed by the Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States.
The USD plays a significant role in the global economy due to its status as a reserve currency. Central banks and financial institutions around the world hold the dollar in their foreign exchange reserves to settle international transactions. This role has given the USD a significant influence on global commodities markets, where it is often used as the standard pricing currency for various commodities including oil, gold, and other precious metals.
In everyday economic life within the United States, the USD is used for all forms of transactions—be it in cash, check, or electronic transfers. The currency is issued in a range of denominations, including coins and banknotes. The physical notes and coins are produced by the United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, respectively.
The USD is also a common currency in the digital economy. It is the most traded currency in the foreign exchange market, making up around 88% of all currency transactions. This prominence extends to the world of cryptocurrencies, where many digital assets are traded against the USD, and some steadycoins are tied to it.
It's important to note that while the USD is a steady and globally recognized currency, it is not immune to fluctuations in value. These changes can be influenced by numerous factors, such as inflation, interest rates, political stability, and economic performance. However, the USD's status as a reserve currency often provides a degree of insulation against these fluctuations.
In conclusion, the USD is more than just the national currency of the United States. It is a key player in the global financial system, influencing international trade, commodities pricing, and even the digital economy. It is a symbol of economic stability and strength, often serving as a benchmark against which other currencies are measured.
SUI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
SUI/USDC
|0.69
|Trade
SUI/EUR
|0.59
|Trade
SUI/USD1
|0.69
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SUI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SUI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SUI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SUIUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDCPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore SUI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SUI futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy SUI with USD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit USD
Fund your account with USD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy SUI
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for SUI, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited USD.
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SUI and USD Market Relevance: Overview and Insights
US Dollar (USD) vs Other Fiat: Market Snapshot
Top 3 USD Pairs Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (USD/GBP): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
- Current Rate (USD/EUR): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
- Current Rate (USD/RUB): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
What You Should Know About USD
- USD is the most dominant fiat for crypto related purchases and payments.
- USD remains the global benchmark currency.
- Market movements in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, RUB/USD, and others directly reflect USD’s strength.
Why Do USD Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Federal Reserve Policy: Interest rate changes in the U.S. strongly influence global capital flows.
- Inflation Data: Lower U.S. inflation boosts USD’s purchasing power worldwide.
- Economic Indicators: U.S. GDP, unemployment figures, and trade balances shape global investor confidence.
- Global Sentiment: Events like geopolitical tensions, commodity price swings, or policy announcements can strengthen or weaken the USD against other fiats.
Why This Matters for Crypto
Since most cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, are priced in USD, shifts in USD vs other fiats directly impact conversion rates for international traders.
- A stronger USD means foreign buyers need to spend more of their local currency to purchase SUI.
- A weaker USD makes SUI relatively cheaper for non-U.S. investors, even if its USD price remains unchanged.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SUI securely with USD via our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SUI to USD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SUI (SUI) and United States Dollar (USD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SUI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SUI to USD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and USD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. USD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence USD's strength. When USD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SUI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SUI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SUI may rise, impacting its conversion to USD.
Convert SUI to USD Instantly
Use our real-time SUI to USD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SUI to USD exchange rate calculated?
The SUI to USD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SUI (often in USD or USDT), converted to USD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SUI to USD rate change so frequently?
SUI to USD rate changes so frequently because both SUI and United States Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SUI to USD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SUI to USD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SUI to USD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SUI to USD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SUI to USD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SUI against USD over time?
You can understand the SUI against USD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SUI to USD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken USD, impacting the conversion rate even if SUI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SUI to USD exchange rate?
SUI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SUI to USD rate.
Can I compare the SUI to USD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SUI to USD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SUI to USD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SUI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SUI to USD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but USD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SUI to USD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SUI and the United States Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SUI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SUI to USD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your USD into SUI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SUI to USD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SUI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SUI to USD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SUI to USD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen USD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SUI to USD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy SUI with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.