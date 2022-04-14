AZERO

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.

Kripto AdıAZERO

Maksimum Arz336,231,180

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz266,778,951

Arz Fiyatı--