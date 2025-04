BADGER

Badger DAO is meant to be a community where all the best builders in the space can come together and build products to help accelerate BTC in DeFi.

Kripto AdıBADGER

Maksimum Arz21,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz20,452,998.92124205

Arz Fiyatı--