CFX

Brief introduction: Conflux Network is an open protocol for a new world of DApps, finance, and Web 3.0. As a fast and secure public blockchain, Conflux Network combines Proof of Work and a Tree-Graph structure to power a new generation of decentralized commerce.

Kripto AdıCFX

Maksimum Arz5,118,009,993.65

Arz Tarihi2020-11-09 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz5,118,009,994.65

Arz Fiyatı--