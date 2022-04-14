CRV

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

Kripto AdıCRV

Maksimum Arz2,249,760,287.0944524

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,319,241,252

Arz Fiyatı--