Eden is an optional, non-consensus breaking transaction ordering protocol for Ethereum blocks that allows network participants to guarantee placement and protection from arbitrary reordering. The system offers a transparent and fair set of rules to order transactions within each block. An accompanying token reward system realizes MEV profits to block producers to maximize network security.

Kripto AdıEDEN

Maksimum Arz100,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz13,232,627

Arz Fiyatı--