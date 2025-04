HEGIC

Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

Kripto AdıHEGIC

Maksimum Arz3,012,009,888

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz703,727,349.1958504

Arz Fiyatı--