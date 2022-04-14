HIGH

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

Kripto AdıHIGH

Maksimum Arz100,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz72,723,793.77158035

Arz Fiyatı--