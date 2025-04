KSM

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Kripto AdıKSM

Maksimum Arz16,353,893.53955912

Arz Tarihi2019-08-01 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz16,353,893.53955912

Arz Fiyatı--