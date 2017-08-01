LRC

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.

Kripto AdıLRC

Maksimum Arz1,373,873,397.4424574

Arz Tarihi2017-08-01 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,366,825,863.509865

Arz Fiyatı0.053 USDT