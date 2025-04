MCRT

Magic Craft is a Massive War and Conquest Play-To-Earn Multiplayer game launched on Binance Smart Chain, with an advanced guild system, taxes, and economy. Players may team up with each other and build clans to fight other clans on the platform.

Kripto AdıMCRT

Maksimum Arz7,199,999,993

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz5,038,275,907

Arz Fiyatı--