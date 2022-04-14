MOVR

Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.

Kripto AdıMOVR

Maksimum Arz11,844,845

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz9,534,553

Arz Fiyatı--

