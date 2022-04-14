PKR
Using the Multi Crypto Marketplace, PKR can deliver a secure environment for utility tokens to develop real-world use-cases in a stable environment, and in doing so increase the tokens value – something which is often extremely volatile in the early stages. The benefit to the general community and investors is that users of the platform provided by PKR are not required to invest directly in what may be considered high-risk proprietary tokens.
Kripto AdıPKR
Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000
Arz Tarihi--
Dolaşımdaki Arz193,639,424
Arz Fiyatı--