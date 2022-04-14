PKR

Using the Multi Crypto Marketplace, PKR can deliver a secure environment for utility tokens to develop real-world use-cases in a stable environment, and in doing so increase the tokens value – something which is often extremely volatile in the early stages. The benefit to the general community and investors is that users of the platform provided by PKR are not required to invest directly in what may be considered high-risk proprietary tokens.

Kripto AdıPKR

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz193,639,424

Arz Fiyatı--