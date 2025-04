RUNE

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

Kripto AdıRUNE

Maksimum Arz425,684,246

Arz Tarihi2020-04-01 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz351,598,627

Arz Fiyatı0.038 USDT