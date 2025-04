TRU

TrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders.

Kripto AdıTRU

Maksimum Arz1,283,173,672.2046723

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,268,270,433.7325642

Arz Fiyatı--