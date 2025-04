VOLT

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token whose aim is to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets.

Kripto AdıVOLT

Maksimum Arz69,000,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz54,766,287,142,827

Arz Fiyatı--