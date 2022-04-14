XCV

XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

Kripto AdıXCV

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz790,640,622

Arz Fiyatı--

XCV/USDT
XCarnival
